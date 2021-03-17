Klaipeda LNG reloading station hits milestones

Klaipeda LNG reloading station operated by KN (AB Klaipedos nafta) has reached double achievement: the 1000th LNG truck loading operation (counting since the start of operations of this facility), as well as the 300th LNG truck loading for the Polish company PGNiG, the sole user of the station.

The majority of the LNG (counting from the beginning of operations) was supplied to Poland (approximately 76%); approximately 16% in Lithuania by delivering to LNG regasification stations in Druskininkai and Vieciunai; and the rest exported to Latvia and Estonia. In the largest Polish market, LNG is used to supply natural gas to off-grid locations, as well as a network of LNG refuelling points that is being developed for heavy-duty road transport. Both LNG and natural gas are in high demand in this market, as this type of fuel has great potential for Poland in order to meet its decarbonisation targets.

In total, the Klaipeda LNG reloading station services has already been used by 16 different companies, including PGNiG's subsidiary PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny, which is engaged in LNG retailing. The company’s LNG loads are transported by LNG trucks of Gas-Trading, another company from PGNiG Group. LNG from the LNG truck number 300 was headed for the regasification station which is being used by Elk, a town in north-eastern Poland.

“The operation of the LNG reloading station was definitely the right step to supplement services of the Klaipeda LNG terminal. Both natural gas and LNG will maintain a high demand in the global market for the next two to three decades. In the context of decarbonisation, natural gas is a crucial resource that enables the use of renewable resources and the transition to even more sustainable technologies. Balancing renewable (wind and solar) energy, cleaner marine and heavy-duty road transport fuels, and blue hydrogen production are the potential directions for the future of natural gas. We are delighted that PGNiG is expanding the range of activities in Lithuania, which proves the synergy of a unified direction and the pursuit of sustainability and market development goals,’ comments Mindaugas Navikas, KN’s Chief Sales Officer.

“As we are getting closer to our first full year of use of the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda, we have reached a milestone of total of 300 LNG trucks expedited by PGNiG from the facility. This is part thanks to excellent co-operation with our Lithuanian partners from KN. Operations from the Klaipeda station have allowed us not only to expand our small scale LNG offer into Baltic States markets, but also provided us with an opportunity to serve our customers in north-eastern Poland, where most of LNG loads from Klaipeda are heading to – it is delivered not only to business customers, but also ends up being used in LNG regasification stations in areas without pipelines distributing natural gas,“ commented Pawel Majewski, President of PGNiG Management Board.

Klaipeda LNG reloading station started operating at the end of 2017. The LNG reloading station also provides LNG loading to ships, LNG bunkering, LNG loading to ISO containers services.