Naftogaz signs grant agreement with EBRD for imported gas

Naftogaz has signed a grant agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for €85 million. The grant is provided by the Government of Norway and will be directed toward financing the purchase of imported natural gas to ensure the stable passage of the winter heating season.

“The grant is provided by the Government of Norway by virtue of agreements between President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, and it will be used to purchase additional volumes of imported gas to partially compensate for the domestic production losses due to Russian attacks. I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of Norway, NORAD, and the EBRD for their timely and significant support, as always,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz.

Naftogaz also expresses its gratitude to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Norway for its support.

The financing is provided through the EBRD’s donor partnership mechanisms and is aimed at an ????????? response to the urgent needs of Ukraine’s energy sector.

“This contribution will help Naftogaz respond quickly to the very real pressures facing Ukraine’s energy system this winter. By enabling essential gas purchases, it supports both energy security and the resilience of communities across the country. We appreciate the strong partnership with the Government of Norway and will continue working with all our donors to deliver timely assistance where it is most needed,” added Arvid Tuerkner, Managing Director for Ukraine and Moldova of the EBRD.