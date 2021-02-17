SYCAR LNG project stays on track

The Ministry of Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador, through document No. MERNNR-VH-2021-0008-RM, dated 11 February 2021, has granted SYCAR approval to trade Natural Gas, LNG, and CNG for the industrial market in Ecuador.

This milestone maintains SYCAR’s LNG project on track with its original schedule, giving a positive sign to Ecuadorian industrial customers of the future ample availability of LNG volumes beyond the present domestic supply.

The industrial sector of Ecuador has given positive feedback to this future availability of LNG as an opportunity to reduce manufacturing and maintenance costs, drive down its carbon footprint, and improve the efficiency and lifespan of major equipment.

The resolution issued by the Ministry of Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador is good news for SYCAR’s project and marks a step towards the construction of the first LNG import terminal in Ecuador. The project remains on schedule to start this year.