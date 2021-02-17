JAPEX partially resumes operations at Soma LNG terminal

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) has announced that the Soma LNG terminal (Shinchi-machi, Fukushima Prefecture) has resumed operations for the supply of regasified gas from LNG to the gas pipeline network, and LNG delivery by tank trucks.

The terminal had been temporarily shut down following an earthquake off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture on 13 February 2021.

The supply of LNG regasified gas used as fuel for power generation to the Fukushima Natural Gas Power Plant (owned by Fukushima Gas Power Ltd. – FGP), located adjacent to the Soma LNG Terminal, is currently still suspended.