Gulf LNG commences LNG imports in Thailand

Gulf Energy Development Plc. received its inaugural LNG cargo on 6 January 2025, for Gulf LNG Company Ltd. This inaugural LNG shipment to Gulf Group’s gas-fired power plants marks a significant milestone, and underscores the commitment to the state’s gas market deregulation policy, which aims to foster competition, enhance energy security, increase flexibility in energy source procurement, and stimulate economic growth by creating a more competitive environment within the industrial sector.

Gulf LNG, a wholly owned subsidiary of GULF, has received a natural gas procurement and shipper license from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). This license authorises Gulf LNG to import up to 6.4 million tpy of LNG to fuel the company’s power generation assets, including IPP Power Plants: Gulf Pluak Daeng power plant (GPD) and Gulf Sriracha power plant (GSRC), SPP power plants: 19 small power producer (SPP) plants, and industrial customers.

For its inaugural LNG shipment, Gulf LNG has entered into an LNG purchase agreement with ADNOC Trading. This shipment will utilise PE LNG’s Map Ta Phut LNG Terminal 2 (LMPT2) for regasification, which will then be injected into PTT’s natural gas pipeline system for delivery to Gulf Group power plants.

In addition, Gulf plans to continuously expand its natural gas business to address the growing demand from diverse sectors, particularly industrial users seeking alternative suppliers. This expansion strategy includes the development of Map Ta Phut Industrial Port Phase 3, where land reclamation is already over 95% complete, and the LNG terminal project is scheduled for completion in 2027. This integrated development will support industrial growth and effectively meet the increasing demand for natural gas in the future.