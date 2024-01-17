Fairplay Towage Group to provide assisting tugs for German LNG terminal

After the tender process and negotiations on terms and conditions, Fairplay have announced that it has been nominated towage provider for the LNG terminals by the German Energy Terminal GmbH (DET GmbH).

By this decision, the FAIRPLAY TOWAGE Group will be in charge to provide all assisting tugs for the floating LNG terminals located in Brunsbüttel, Stade, and Wilhelmshaven.

In October 2023, a public tender for the provision of tug services in the German LNG terminals was published. A special attention aside of prices was paid to topics like quality management, training, transformation, and transition and of course the tugs, the equipment and performance.

The contract started effective 1 January 2024 and will run for several years with extension options.