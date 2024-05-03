Dragon LNG partners with Worley to explore integration of LNG and CO2 liquefaction processes

Dragon LNG, a key player in the UK’s energy security landscape and a member of the South Wales Industrial Cluster, has announced a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions.

The company awarded a contract to Worley, global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study.

The study is focussing on exploring the potential benefits of integrating LNG regasification and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) liquefaction processes at Dragon LNG’s facilities. This integration holds promise for a more efficient operation, with the potential to reduce energy consumption, carbon intensity and the levelized cost of CO 2 export not only at the Dragon site, but also for Haven industry companies. If feasible, the technology at Dragon would support wider collaboration with RWE Pembroke Net Zero Centre, whose CO2 would be transported to the Dragon facility for processing before being shipped via non-pipeline transport (NPT) to carbon sequestration sites.

Key aspects to be addressed in the feasibility study include:

Technical solutions: Worley will evaluate various technical approaches to seamlessly integrate LNG and CO 2 liquefaction processes, ensuring optimal energy efficiency and effectiveness.

Carbon intensity reduction: Dragon LNG is committed to sustainability, and the study will assess how the integration of processes can contribute to lowering the carbon intensity of operations, aligning with broader environmental goals.

Economic viability: Understanding the financial implications is crucial. The study will delve into the levelized cost of CO 2 and other economic factors to determine the feasibility and financial benefits of the proposed integration.

A spokesperson for Dragon LNG stated: “We are excited to collaborate with Worley on this important initiative. As a responsible energy provider, Dragon LNG is continuously seeking innovative ways to enhance our operations while minimising our environmental footprint. This feasibility study represents a significant step towards achieving those objectives.”

Worley’s expertise in engineering and consultancy services including in the CO 2 and LNG sectors makes them an ideal partner for this endeavour. Their track record of delivering sustainability solutions aligns perfectly with the ambitious goals of Dragon LNG.

This collaboration underscores Dragon LNG’s commitment to driving sustainable practices within the energy sector. By exploring the integration of LNG regasification and CO 2 liquefaction processes, the company aims to pave the way for a cleaner, more efficient energy future with their ambition of a net zero terminal by 2029.