Asian LNG spot prices rise

Published by Will Owen , Assistant Editor LNG Industry , Monday, 16 December 2019 11:00

According to Reuters, Asian LNG spot prices have risen for the first time since October.

The average price for an LNG cargo for delivery to Asia in January is currently reported to be approximately US$5.65 per million Btu. This marks a 15 cent increase from the previous weekly estimate.

According to sources, the delivery price for February is now currently US$5.50 per million Btu.

Despite the price increase, the Asian LNG market remains at a seasonal low for demand.