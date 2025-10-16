Bulgargaz awards tenders for LNG supply

More than 10 international companies participated in the tender procedure announced by Bulgargaz EAD for the supply of LNG in October 2025, December 2025, January 2026, and March 2026 to the Alexandroupolis Terminal in Greece. TotalEnergies and Metlen Energy & Metals have been selected for the supply of LNG in October and December 2025, and Metlen Energy & Metals and Shell for January and March 2026, respectively. According to the offers of the ranked participants, the four tankers will be loaded at LNG terminals in the US.

In association with one of the measures set out in the Governance Programme of the Republic of Bulgaria for the period 2025 – 2029 (approved by a decision of the Council of Ministers) to ensure the country's energy security, Bulgargaz EAD announced a tender procedure on 16 September 2025 to secure a total of four cargoes (4 million MWh) of LNG within its reserved capacity at the Alexandroupolis Terminal. Their delivery is planned in accordance with the time slots agreed between the terminal operator, Gastrade SA, and Bulgargaz EAD.

37 international companies (LNG traders and producers) that had expressed interest in previous tenders conducted by the company and had successfully passed the approval procedure of Bulgargaz EAD were invited to participate in the tender procedure. With the completion of the tender procedure and the inclusion of LNG from Alexandroupolis in the energy mix, Bulgargaz EAD has secured the quantities of natural gas nominated by Bulgarian domestic and industrial consumers for the autumn-winter season.