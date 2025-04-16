Ballast Nedam Infra and Hakkers Waterbouw to construct sea jetty at Brunsbüttel

Ballast Nedam Infra and Hakkers Waterbouw are joining forces for the construction of a large sea jetty as part of a new LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany. The order was placed on behalf of German LNG and will be executed as a subcontractor to main contractor CS Gas North. This is a collaboration between the Spanish companies, Cobra and Sener. Construction of the sea jetty will start in the summer of 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2027.

“Collaboration is in Ballast Nedam’s DNA,” said Richard Majoor, Director at Ballast Nedam Infra. “In combination with Hakkers and CS Gas North, we want to build a proactive and efficient collaboration. Ballast Nedam and Hakkers complement each other well: Ballast Nedam has extensive experience in project management for complex construction projects, while Hakkers, as a specialist in hydraulic engineering and steel construction, adds substantive value.”

Hein van Laar, Commercial Director at Hakkers Waterbouw, added: “As a specialist in heavy hydraulic engineering piling and steel construction, we are particularly proud to realise this project. We see that we can really add something in Germany with our expertise.”

The jetty will be equipped to receive ships up to 267 000 m3. In addition to the main berth, a smaller berth will also be built for LNG bunker vessels and barges. The jetty offers an unloading capacity of 14 000 m3/h and a loading capacity of 3000 m3/h. Various crane vessels, floating sheerlegs, and pontoons will be deployed during construction, using the latest technologies to ensure that the processes run efficiently and sustainably.

The development of the LNG terminal and sea jetty fits in with the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions in Europe. The project contributes to the European energy transition and to a safe, reliable energy supply for the future. With this collaboration, Ballast Nedam Infra and Hakkers Waterbouw are taking an important step in the realisation of sustainable infrastructure and further European collaboration.