The Open Season for additional regasification capacity at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal has successfully been closed.
During the binding window of the Open Season, the full 6 million tpy (or approximately 10.5 GWh/h) capacity on offer was subscribed.
As a result, Fluxys LNG has taken a final investment decision (FID) to build the additional infrastructure required at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal.
The additional regasification capacity will be provided in two steps:
- Step 1– as from early 2024, a total of 4.7 million tpy (or approximately 8.2 GWh/h) of additional regasification capacity.
- Step 2 – as from early 2026, the full 6 million tpy (or approximately 10.5 GWh/h) of additional regasification capacity.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/16022021/zeebrugge-lng-takes-fid-for-additional-regasification-capacity/