Zeebrugge LNG takes FID for additional regasification capacity

Published by Will Owen , Assistant Editor LNG Industry , Tuesday, 16 February 2021 13:00

The Open Season for additional regasification capacity at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal has successfully been closed.

During the binding window of the Open Season, the full 6 million tpy (or approximately 10.5 GWh/h) capacity on offer was subscribed.

As a result, Fluxys LNG has taken a final investment decision (FID) to build the additional infrastructure required at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal.

The additional regasification capacity will be provided in two steps:

Step 1– as from early 2024, a total of 4.7 million tpy (or approximately 8.2 GWh/h) of additional regasification capacity.

Step 2 – as from early 2026, the full 6 million tpy (or approximately 10.5 GWh/h) of additional regasification capacity.