  4. Zeebrugge LNG takes FID for additional regasification capacity

The Open Season for additional regasification capacity at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal has successfully been closed.

During the binding window of the Open Season, the full 6 million tpy (or approximately 10.5 GWh/h) capacity on offer was subscribed.

As a result, Fluxys LNG has taken a final investment decision (FID) to build the additional infrastructure required at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal.

The additional regasification capacity will be provided in two steps:

  • Step 1– as from early 2024, a total of 4.7 million tpy (or approximately 8.2 GWh/h) of additional regasification capacity.
  • Step 2 – as from early 2026, the full 6 million tpy (or approximately 10.5 GWh/h) of additional regasification capacity.

