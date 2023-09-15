QatarGas changes name to QatarEnergy LNG

Emphasising a future vision for Qatar’s LNG industry, QatarEnergy has announced that Qatargas has changed its name to QatarEnergy LNG.

With a new name and logo, ‘QatarEnergy LNG’ will continue to deliver on its commitment to safety, environmental protection, project delivery, and the reliability and efficiency of its production facilities.

This exciting landmark comes as part of the increasing international recognition of Qatar’s role in meeting the world's growing need for energy, particularly natural gas – the cleanest of all fossil fuels. It also reflects QatarEnergy’s continued commitment to LNG as a critical source of energy for decades to come and a vital enabler of the energy transition.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, highlighted the importance of this transformation as part of a historic evolution that is reshaping Qatar’s energy industry, particularly through the flagship LNG sector.

Al-Kaabi also hailed the leading role Qatargas has played over the past four decades: “Over the course of 39 years, Qatargas has been a pioneer of the LNG industry helping place the State of Qatar firmly on the global LNG map and enhancing its lead-ing position as a safe, reliable and trustworthy LNG supplier. Today, ‘QatarEnergy LNG’ carries this legacy forward well into the 21st Century helping meet the world’s growing energy demand, placing LNG at the centre of a realistic energy transition, and playing a critical role in safeguarding energy security and eliminating energy poverty.”

Al-Kaabi added: “While we recognise the tremendous value that the Qatargas brand has accumulated over time, we believe that this evolution will further strengthen Qatar’s global position by creating and leveraging a stronger salient link to the QatarEnergy brand to deliver even more value to the State of Qatar, its customers and the broader stakeholders’ ecosystem. In this context, we are reaffirming our belief in the future of LNG as a primary source of energy for decades to come and placing greater emphasis on the central position LNG occupies in our strategic priorities, development efforts, and energy investments.”

Al-Kaabi concluded: “We are very proud of Qatargas, its people and its legacy and achievements over the past 39 years and we look forward to a new era under the new name and brand that will herald new achievements and greater gains for the LNG industry and for our stakeholders across the globe.”