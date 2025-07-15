Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

Fluxys has awarded Sacyr Proyecta a new contract involving the development of services at its LNG terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium. The scope of the project includes the installation of new seawater open rack vaporisers (ORV) and their corresponding pumps, together with a new intake caisson at the terminal’s port facilities.

This project aims to reduce CO 2 emissions while maintaining the terminal's send-out capacity and is part of Fluxys’ programme to achieve net-zero emissions in its own operations.

In the past, Sacyr Proyecta has executed several relevant projects at the LNG terminal in Zeebrugge with the aim of expanding the plant's regasification capacity. Since 2011, Sacyr Proyecta has taken part in projects such as the development of FEED services for the fifth LNG tank, (semi-buried with a 180 000 m3 capacity) and for a second jetty capable of handling loading, unloading and ship-to-ship transfer operations with LNG carriers of various sizes, from 700 m3 to Q-Flex (217 000 m3).

During the EPC phase, developed from 2013 – 2020, Sacyr Proyecta was the programme management contractor (PMC) for Fluxys, which included the construction of the fifth tank of the Zeebrugge Plant and the associated boil-off gas (BOG) management facilities, as well as for the construction of a second berthing jetty.

Additionally in 2023, Sacyr Proyecta has completed an EPCM project to expand the regasification capacity of the LNG plant to 2.6 million Nm3/h, and in parallel, the installation of new seawater ORVs, enabling the reduction of CO2 emissions and also the addition of new LNG truck loading stations.