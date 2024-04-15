Saipem completes work on Alexandapoulis LNG terminal
Saipem has completed its construction of the independent natural gas system off the coast of Alexandopoulis in Greece, securing access to new alternative LNG supply sources.
The project, awarded by the Greece-based utility company GASTRADE S.A., encompassed the offshore installation of 24 km 30-inch diameter pipeline with the company’s pipelay vessel Castoro 10, pipeline end manifold, mooring lines, and high-pressure natural gas transfer system, transmitting the gas through a flexible riser to the pipeline end manifold, on the seabed, where the gas transmission pipeline is connected.
