HAM Group inaugurates an LNG – CNG service station in Spain

HAM Group has opened in Benavente, Zamora, a new service station for LNG and CNG, located at Cañada Berciana 9A, next to the A-6 (Northwest highway), one of the six radial highways in Spain, and the N-630, one of the longest national highways in Spain.

The new service station, designed and built by HAM Criogénica, has two LNG dispensers (three hoses), to refuel trucks and heavy vehicles, and two CNG dispensers (three hoses), to refuel cars, lights vehicles, and trucks.

The HAM Benavente LNG – CNG gas station is open 24/365 and allows payments to be made with any credit or debit card or with the HAM Card for professional use, only for companies and the self-employed.

HAM’s customers will be able to refuel quickly and safely at this new vehicular natural gas service station, remotely monitored, guaranteeing its operation and the resolution of incidents, providing a 24-hour Technical Assistance telephone line, where the company’s technical team will attend to solve any problem.

With this new opening, HAM has a network with more than 115 service stations, located on the main transport routes in Spain and the rest of Europe. HAM continues to bet on CNG, LNG, and biomethane as real sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels, helping to reduce polluting emissions and respecting the environment.