Equinor awards contract to Aibel for Hammerfest LNG modifications

On behalf of the Snøhvit partnership, Equinor has awarded Aibel a major contract worth NOK 8 billion for Hammerfest LNG modifications in connection with the Snøhvit Future project. The contract is subject to governmental approval of the project.

Aibel has been awarded an EPCI contract that involves engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of two new processing modules related to the onshore compression and electrification of the Melkøya plant. They will also build a new receiving station for power from shore and carry out integration work at the plant.

The contract is an option in the FEED contract awarded to Aibel in September 2020.

“Aibel has been one of our main suppliers for Hammerfest LNG since the start-up in 2007. They know the plant well, have set up a local department in Hammerfest, and have solid experience from other major modification projects on plants while on stream. I therefore have high expectations of them doing a good job safely. This contract will have major ripple effects locally, regionally and nationally,” said Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor's Chief Procurement Officer.

Aibel will also carry out further upgrades of existing systems at Hammerfest LNG to make the plant more resilient for extended life until 2050.

During 2023 and 2024, Aibel will award several major contracts to its subcontractors for work at the plant and will facilitate the use of local suppliers in several phases of the project, including construction. The engineering/design work starts immediately.

Aibel will carry out large, complex modifications at Hammerfest LNG. The company will also build larger modules at their yards, and most of the work will be carried out in the period of 2024 – 2026.

The largest project at Melkøya since the plant came on stream, Snøhvit Future, will create significant ripple effects. It is expected that about 70% of the value creation will go to Norwegian companies, and more than one-third of this to Northern Norway. Regional employment during the project period is estimated at 1680 person-years (5400 person-years nationally).

The Snøhvit Future project consists of online compression and electrification of Hammerfest LNG at Melkøya. As the pressure drops in the reservoirs, compression is required to ensure sufficient flow of the gas to the plant. The project will extend plateau production and ensure high gas exports, jobs and ripple effects also after 2030, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the plant by 850 000 tpy, corresponding to 2% of Norway’s total emissions. The Norwegian parliament has decided to reduce Norwegian emissions by 55% by 2030.

NOK 13.2 billion will be invested in the Snøhvit Future project, ensuring continued operation of the plant towards 2050.