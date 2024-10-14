PV Gas signs MoU with EVN

Vietnam Gas Corp. (PV Gas) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to research the supply of LNG from the Vung Ang LNG warehouse to the Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant.

Participating in the signing of the MoU was Ngo Son Hai, EVN Deputy General Director, and Pham Van Phong, General Director, PV GAS. Also witnessing the signing ceremony were Dang Hoang An, Chairman of the Board of Members (BOM), EVN; members of the BOD, Board of Directors. On Petrovietnam's side, there were Le Manh Hung, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Le Ngoc Son, General Director; members of the BOD, Board of Directors. On PV GAS's side, there was Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chairman of the Board of Directors (BOD); members of the BOD, Board of Directors.

The MoU determines the co-operation between EVN and PV GAS to maximise the capabilities and take advantage of each party's strengths to study the plan for supplying stable and long-term recycled LNG from the Vung Ang LNG warehouse project to the Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant Project, in accordance with the progress in the VIII Power Plan and the VIII Power Plan Implementation Plan; ensuring mutual support for development, strengthening the co-operative relationship and coordination between EVN and Petrovietnam/PV GAS.

After signing, the two sides will quickly implement the committed contents and have support and priority policies in the co-operation phase to aim for long-term and effective goals and benefits. EVN and PV GAS will establish a Joint Working Group as the focal point responsible for implementing the following tasks, jointly studying gas supply options for Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant, reporting the results and recommending competent authorities to consider and decide.