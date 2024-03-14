Saipem ships modules for North Field project

Saipem has shipped the first three topsides from Indonesia to QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field project in Qatar.

The first three topsides (one wellhead production and two riser platforms) were successfully loaded out from Saipem’s Karimun fabrication yard in Indonesia.

The modules are being installed on the northeast coast of Qatar for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field production sustainability offshore and pipelines project aimed at sustaining the production plateau of the largest non-associated natural gas field in the world.