GULF signs 15-year LNG supply agreement with ENGIE

Gulf Development Public Company Ltd has signed a long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with ENGIE. This 15-year strategic partnership is designed to reinforce Thailand's energy supply chain and ensure long-term stability for the Thailand’s power sector. Under the terms of the agreement, GULF will import and supply LNG to power plants within the GULF Group. The contract covers a volume of up to 0.8 million tpy, with official deliveries scheduled to commence from 1 January 2028 onwards.

ENGIE is a leading global energy group with extensive experience in operating a fully integrated energy business, covering power generation with a total installed capacity of more than 100 GW, as well as supply and energy management businesses, which include gas transmission and distribution networks, and energy infrastructure businesses in 30 countries worldwide. In addition, ENGIE plays an important role as a global leader in driving the energy transition and supporting the long-term development of a low-carbon economy.

This collaboration is a key component of GULF’s proactive strategy to diversify its natural gas sources, aligning with Thailand’s national energy management plan which prioritises price stability and security of supply to support the country’s continuous economic growth.