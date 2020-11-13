Capital Gas takes delivery of LNG carrier

Capital Gas Corp. has taken delivery of the new-build LNG carrier Aristos I, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea.

The vessel has a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 and offers high a level of efficiency. It is propelled with XDF engines and is equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (more than 99%).

It is the first of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020 - 2023. The vessel has been chartered to BP Shipping for a period up to 12 years.