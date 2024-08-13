Deutsche Energy Terminal achieves 100th LNG delivery

Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) has reached a significant milestone: the 100th LNG delivery. On 7 August at 4:00 p.m. local time, another 165 000 m3 of LNG for the German market was delivered to Wilhelmshaven (WHV01), strengthening Energy Security for Germany and its European neighbours.

Since the beginning of DET’s operations last year, the company’s journey has been marked by close co-operation and strong teamwork with its business partners and suppliers on its sites at WHV01: Brunsbüttel Gasfin Development S.A, Reganosa Deutschland, Höegh, LTeW GmbH, Brunsbüttel Ports GmbH, KN Energies, and Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG., who all have contributed with their expertise to this accomplishment.

Out of the 100 deliveries now reached, 71 arrived at Wilhelmshaven and 29 at Brunsbüttel.