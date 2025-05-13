 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG
  3. 13 May 25
  4. MHP exports Ukraine’s first bio-LNG to EU

MHP exports Ukraine’s first bio-LNG to EU

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

MHP, an international food and agri company, has launched commercial production of bio-LNG and completed the first export shipment of Ukrainian-made bio-LNG to a partner in the EU.

MHP’s bio-LNG is produced entirely from poultry litter and other agricultural residues. The product is ISCC EU certified and fully compliant with the RED II/III sustainability framework.

“The launch of bio-LNG exports confirms MHP’s leadership in bioenergy and innovation. Innovation, sustainability, and ambitious projects are part of our DNA. We are turning poultry waste into climate-positive fuel that can power trucks and ships across Europe today,” said Adomas Audickas, Deputy CEO of MHP Group responsible for bioenergy development.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/13052025/mhp-exports-ukraines-first-bio-lng-to-eu/

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

Natural gas news LNG news in Europe