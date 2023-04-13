First LNG cargo of BOTAS-Bulgargaz agreement arrives in Türkiye

The first tanker arrived 12 April 2023, according to the agreement concluded between Bulgargaz EAD and the Turkish company, BOTAS, for access to the gas infrastructure. The gas delivered by this tanker is from the American company, Shinier, which in autumn 2022 won the tender of Bulgargaz to provide the necessary quantities for 2023.

The agreement between Bulgargaz and BOTAS, signed on 3 January 2023, has a term of 13 years. Through it, the Bulgarian public supplier gets access to five terminals for LNG and the gas transmission network of Türkiye, which provides an opportunity to transfer 1.5 billion m3/y of gas to Bulgaria country.

“Our strategic partnership with BOTAS is key to guaranteeing secure supplies of natural gas for Bulgarian consumers at competitive prices,” said Denitsa Zlateva, Executive Director of Bulgargaz EAD, who, together with the Minister of Energy, Rosen Hristov, visited the LNG terminal gas, near the Turkish city of Tekirdag.

Zlateva also pointed out that the result of all the efforts made in recent months is visible, especially in the reduction of more than 60% in the price of fuel for the months of May and June compared to the beginning of the year and the sustainable nature of this trend.

“The agreement allows the use of the entire gas infrastructure for offloading, regasification, storage and delivery of equal amounts of natural gas to Bulgaria. This is key to our energy security,” added Hristov. He expressed his confidence that, thanks to the concluded contract with BOTAS, Bulgaria will be able to secure more than 10 tankers of LNG per year. According to him, the success of the concluded agreement is to a large extent due to finding the exact formula that protects the interests of both parties.