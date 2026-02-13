North Macedonia to purchase US LNG

The US and the Republic of North Macedonia have agreed to a framework for an agreement on reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade to strengthen the bilateral economic relationship, which will provide both countries’ exporters expanded access to each other’s markets.

On energy sector opportunities, the US and North Macedonia take note of the construction of an important new gas interconnector between North Macedonia and Greece, which will allow North Macedonia to enhance energy security and diversify energy sources, including through purchases of US LNG. North Macedonia will commence purchase of US LNG upon completion of the new gas interconnector.

North Macedonia commits to adopt and maintain high levels of environmental protections and to effectively enforce its environmental laws.

The US and North Macedonia will work to finalise the agreement, prepare the agreement for signature, and undertake domestic formalities in advance of the agreement entering into force.