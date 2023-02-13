Gasum begins construction of biogas plant in Götene

Gasum’s next new biogas plant in Götene, Sweden, received final construction permits at the end of January. For Gasum the Götene plant marks the beginning of a string of investments into new biogas production in accordance with the company’s new strategy.

After a careful and thorough planning and permit process, Gasum is starting the construction work on its latest biogas plant project in the Swedish community of Götene. The plant will be producing 120 GWh worth of liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) per year from early 2025 onwards.

Biogas is a fully renewable and climate friendly fuel, as it is produced using different types of organic waste. The Götene plant will utilise mainly manure as feed-stock from the agriculture sector in the surrounding area. The plant will process approximately 400 000 tpy of feedstock.

Manure is a feedstock that has the ability to turn biogas from a low-carbon to a carbon-negative fuel. It both lowers the greenhouse gas emissions when used, for example, in cars and trucks, but also mitigates emissions generated by traditional treatment of manure, where it is simply spread out onto fields.

In addition to energy, the plant will produce 350 000 t of high-quality environmentally friendly fertilizers, which are returned to the farmers providing the feed-stock. Compared to fossil fertilizers, recycled fertilizers contain organic matter which is important in maintaining the growing conditions and weather resistance of farm lands.

Gasum is investing nearly €54 million in the Götene plant, of which €15 million has been provided as a grant from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency’s Klimatklivet investment programme.

“We are extremely happy to be proceeding with this project in Götene, because, in the last couple of years, we have seen interest in biogas intensify in the Nordic countries, as well as across the whole of Europe. The Götene biogas plant will be the first step in Gasum’s ambitious plan for increasing the availability of renewable energy to our customers whether they are in the traffic, industry or maritime segment,” said Erik Woode, Head of Project Development & Execution at Gasum.

The Götene plant is the first one in a series of five large scale biogas plants that Gasum plans to construct in Sweden during the next few years. The other locations will be Borlänge, Kalmar, Sjöbo, and Hörby.

Gasum is also planning a biogas plant near Trondheim in Norway. These upcoming projects are part of Gasum’s renewed strategy to invest strongly in increasing Nordic biogas availability in the coming years.