Harvest Midstream acquires Kenai LNG terminal

Harvest Midstream has closed the acquisition of the Kenai LNG facility in Nikiski, Alaska, advancing its February 2025 plan to redevelop existing LNG infrastructure to strengthen Southcentral Alaska's energy security and provide reliable, market-responsive energy solutions for local utilities and consumers.

“Today's announcement is another milestone in delivering real energy solutions for Alaska and advancing America's energy infrastructure,” said Jason C. Rebrook, Harvest CEO. “Earlier this year, we delivered the first-ever North Slope LNG to Fairbanks, and now we are building on that momentum by putting existing LNG infrastructure back to work to help meet Southcentral Alaska's near-term gas needs and strengthen long-term energy reliability for the state.”

The acquisition includes about 100 acres of industrial waterfront, 107 000 m3 of LNG storage, and legacy dock infrastructure historically capable of handling LNG vessels up to 138 000 m3 (about 2.9 billion ft3 of natural gas). The facility provides a strategic platform to help meet Southcentral Alaska's near-term energy needs through LNG imports, while preserving future export potential that could expand Alaska's reach in global energy markets.

In summer 2025, Harvest completed a full inspection of the onshore facility and dock infrastructure. The company is seeking an amendment to its existing FERC permit to increase import capacity and is in advanced talks with global LNG suppliers and potential offtake customers. Harvest is targeting a final investment decision in 2Q26 and first LNG imports in 1H28.