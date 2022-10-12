 Skip to main content
  4. Hamina LNG Oy starts commercial operations

Commissioning of Hamina LNG’s terminal has been completed and Hamina LNG has started to provide services to terminal users. The cooldown procedure and commissioning tests of the systems and equipment were successful.

Hamina LNG provides LNG storage services with a storage capacity of 30 000 m3 and regasification and injection services into the Finnish gas transmission network with a daily capacity of 4800 MWh. Other services include LNG truck loading, vessel unloading and loading, and vessel bunkering.

The Hamina terminal is the first LNG import terminal in Finland connected to the transmission network. With the current regasification and injection capacity, approximately 1.7 TWh of natural gas can be injected from the terminal into the transmission network annually.

