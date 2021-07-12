Parker delivers components to Golden Pass LNG terminal

As the US continues the switch from net importer to net exporter of natural gas, it needs to significantly expand its LNG export capabilities and infra-structure. As part of this ongoing growth, Parker has recently supplied a total of six gas turbine (GT) filter houses to support the new Golden Pass liquefaction and export terminal currently under construction in Sabine Pass, Texas, US. The project, due to start exporting from the Gulf Coast in 2024, will deliver this clean energy source around the world and is a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil.

The filter houses will protect gas turbines used as mechanical drives for refrigerant compression (three propane and three mixed refrigerant) as part of the cooling and liquefaction process of natural gas. Liquefaction of this gas makes global transportation by LNG carrier vessels much easier, with LNG taking up approximately 1/600th of its original volume in its gaseous state. The high performance General Electric Fr.7EA mechanical drive GTs employed at Golden Pass will be protected by a carefully designed multi-stage static filter system with bleed air anti-ice (AI) protection and additional acoustic treatment to meet local environmental noise limits.

The EPA E12 rated filtration system is designed to handle all local environ-mental conditions expected on site and to protect the GT from damage due to salt, sand, dust and other contaminant ingress, detrimental to GT performance and significantly impacting the availability and reliability of plant operations. Additionally, these latest technology filters are hydrophobic which provides an unparalleled ability to remove moisture and liquid corrosive salts from the airstream; promoting reliable, predictable operations, and preventing sudden differential pressure spikes.

Parker has vast experience in protecting GTs used in the demanding oil and gas sector and is a technology leader in the design and supply of LNG air intake systems. Its designs consider all local environmental ambient air contaminant challenges and ensure reliable GT operations with reduced maintenance overheads and long filter life.