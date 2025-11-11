Venture Global signs SPA with Greece

Venture Global, Inc. and ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. of Greece announced the execution of a new sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the purchase of a minimum of 0.5 million tpy of US LNG from Venture Global for 20 years starting in 2030. Under the SPA, Atlantic-See has the potential to expand its purchase commitment.

Atlantic-See LNG is a newly formed joint venture announced at the 6th Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (PTEC) conference hosted in Athens, Greece, between Greek companies AKTOR and DEPA. This deal marks Greece’s first ever long-term LNG supply agreement with a US exporter.

“Venture Global is thrilled to expand our energy partnership with Greece and bring additional LNG supply to this critical region, building on our previous investment in the vertical corridor through the Alexandroupolis terminal,” said Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel. “As a major point of entry for US LNG into Central and Eastern Europe, this strategically important infrastructure and SPA agreement are key to strengthening the region’s ability to diversify their energy mix and access a secure and reliable source of supply.”