Mukran LNG terminal receives operating license

The German Baltic Sea energy terminal in the industrial port of Mukran has received the emission control and water law permits for the operation of the terminal in accordance with Section 4 of the Federal Immission Control Act and Section 17 of the Water Resources Act from the State Office for Agriculture and the Environment of Western Pomerania.

The energy terminal will feed up to 13.5 billion m3/y of gas into the EUGAL/OPAL and NEL gas pipeline network, the most important supply lines in eastern Germany.

Ingo Wagner, Managing Partner of Deutsche ReGas, said: “As a purely privately financed company, we also built our second terminal in eastern Germany at an impressive pace. This is the result of great collaboration with our local and energy partners. We would also like to thank all stakeholders involved for their determined support. Receiving approval for the energy terminal in Mukran is a significant step in our company's history. More than ever, the ‘German Baltic Sea’ energy terminal is be-coming an essential pillar of energy supply in Germany.”

Professor Dr Stephan Knabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche ReGas, added: “The Deutsche Regas team is once again writing LNG history with this milestone. Never before has a company built two LNG terminals at different locations within just two years. We would like to thank our employees for their tireless efforts.”