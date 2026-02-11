Worley selected by Samsung C&T for CO2 sequestration project in Qatar

Worley Ltd has been awarded a contract by Samsung C&T Corp. to deliver detailed engineering services for the QatarEnergy LNG carbon dioxide sequestration project, a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) LNG sequestration project in Qatar.

The project will support permanent storage of approximately 4.3 million tpy of CO 2 , marking a significant milestone in Qatar’s commitment to sustainable development.

Under the contract, Worley will provide detailed engineering services to Samsung C&T. The work will be executed from Worley’s Qatar office, supported by Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery centre in India and additional expertise from teams in Australia.

“We’re proud to continue our collaboration with Samsung C&T on this landmark project. This award reflects our capability in CCUS and our commitment to supporting our customers as they invest in technologies that help decarbonise energy production,” said Chris Ashton, CEO of Worley.

Once operational, the LNG sequestration project will play a key role in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and enabling a more sustainable energy system for the region.