Sines LNG terminal reaches 90 000 tanks

The Sines LNG terminal, operated by REN – Redes Energéticas Nacionais, has reached 90 000 tanks and its 900th ship operation.

On 27 June 2025, tank No. 90 000 was loaded at TGNL. This is a very significant number for an activity that began in 2004 and which, in addition to supplying mainland Portugal, also serves the island of Madeira.

In addition, on 7 July 2025, the 900th ship operation took place at the LNG terminal, with the unloading carried out by the Castillo de Merida. It should be noted that this number includes all types of operations, such as gasification and cooling of ships, loading, and unloading, which are the overwhelming majority.

The first ship to dock at the terminal quay was on 26/10/2003, and its entire cargo was used in the commissioning of the facility, i.e. to start cooling the lines connecting the quay to the LNG tank.