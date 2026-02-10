JERA signs LNG supply agreement with QatarEnergy

JERA Co., Inc., a global energy leader and Japan’s largest power generation company, has announced the signing of a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with QatarEnergy to secure the supply of 3 million tpy for 27 years, with deliveries expected to commence in 2028.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 21st International Confer-ence and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG 2026) in Doha, by Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA, and Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

Under this SPA, LNG will be supplied on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from Qatar’s LNG production facilities.

This agreement marks a new chapter in a partnership started over 30 years ago. As one of the world’s largest producers with abundant natural gas reserves, Qatar has long been a cornerstone of Japan’s energy security, notably providing critical emergency LNG supplies following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. Building on the legacy inherited from its founding shareholders, JERA has further nurtured a longstanding partnership with QatarEnergy over the past decade.

As Japan expects an increase in electricity demand driven by the expansion of data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, and other energy-intensive infrastructure, gas-fired power generation will continue to play a critical role in maintaining Japan’s energy stability. This procurement aligns with Japan’s Seventh Strategic Energy Plan, which positions natural gas as an important energy source even after achieving carbon neutrality, underscoring the importance of securing long-term, stable LNG supplies.

Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA, said: “We are delighted to achieve this milestone and to further deepen our steadfast relationship with QatarEnergy. This agreement solidifies a vital pillar of JERA’s strategy to strengthen our global portfolio and support the surging energy demand of tomorrow. It ensures we remain fully aligned with Japan’s national policy and the energy transition goals, securing a stable and resilient energy future for the nation.”