Hyundai Heavy Industries places LNG carrier tank order with GTT

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two LNG carriers on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 4Q22 and 3Q23.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased with the confidence placed in us by HHI, a partner with whom GTT has developed a long-term collaboration.”