Excelerate Energy and Petrobras sign agreement

Excelerate Energy has signed an agreement with Petrobras to install a reliquefaction unit on the FSRU Experience, located in Guanabara Bay, Brazil. The reliquefaction unit is expected to be installed during the next planned dry dock for the Experience.

Once installed, this technology will help eliminate all excess cargo losses due to boil off, and lower Scope 1 emissions – delivering environmental and economic value for both partners.

