EPC contract signed for production of LNG in Russia

RusKhimAlyans, Linde, and Renaissance Heavy Industries signed today in St. Petersburg, Russia, an EPC contract to build a natural gas liquefaction plant within the Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga (GPC, part of the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas; the GPC operator is RusKhimAlyans, a joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha).

The document was signed in the presence of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Wolfgang Reitzle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Linde.

According to the EPC contract, the consortium of Linde and Renaissance Heavy Industries is going to provide for the design works and supplies of equipment and materials, as well as to perform the construction and installation of two production trains with a total capacity of 13 million tpy of LNG.

A technology patented in Russia will be used to produce this LNG. The patent holders for the technology are Gazprom and Linde.