Svanehoj acquires Henri Systems Holland

Svanehoj has acquired Henri Systems Holland B.V., a leading Dutch specialist in the design and manufacturing of measurement and safety equipment for LNG and LPG vessels. The transaction closed on 1 July 2026.

Following the acquisition of Dutch pump service company H&K Services in May 2026, Henri Systems marks Svanehoj’s second acquisition this year, further strengthening the technology portfolio, global service capabilities, and presence in adjacent maritime and energy markets.

Henri Systems adds complementary LPG gauging technology and products, a robust installed base, and proven technical expertise in marine instrumentation to Svanehoj’s Tank Control Systems business. It also adds tank gauging capabilities for pressurised land-based installations and expands Svanehoj’s capabilities in the global aftermarket for cargo measurement and safety systems.

“Henri Systems is a strong strategic fit to Svanehoj. Its product portfolio and deep expertise in LPG tank gauging complement our existing LNG capabilities and broaden our offering to gas carrier customers. At the same time, its extensive installed base provides a strong platform for expanding our service and aftermarket business,” said Morten Christian Larsen, President, Svanehoj Group.

Based in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, Henri Systems designs, manufactures and supplies tank level gauges, overfill protection systems, high-level alarms and monitoring electronics for LPG and LNG carriers. The company also provides installation, commissioning, maintenance, calibration, inspection, and compliance services to customers worldwide.

Svanehoj already handles a significant share of the global service work on vessels equipped with Henri Systems solutions, providing the group with extensive first-hand knowledge of both the solutions and the customer base. Bringing Henri Systems’ product expertise and original spare parts into Svanehoj creates a more integrated offering across products, maintenance and technical support.

“This is not simply about adding a complementary product to our portfolio. The combination of Henri Systems’ products with our global service network will enable us to deliver greater value across the equipment lifecycle,” Larsen added.

Henri Systems will continue operating from Zwijndrecht as part of Svanehoj’s Tank Control Systems business. The initial focus will be on ensuring continuity, followed by a gradual alignment of activities with Svanehoj’s global organisation.