Venture Global and SEFE expand LNG partnership

Venture Global, Inc. and Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) have announced the finalisation of an agreement under which SEFE’s subsidiary, SEFE Energy GmbH, will purchase an additional 0.75 million tpy of LNG from CP2 LNG, Venture Global’s third project, for 20 years. The announcement amends the existing sales and purchase agreement signed by the companies in 2023, increasing the total volume of LNG purchased by SEFE from CP2 LNG to 3 million tpy.

Venture Global is expected to become Germany’s largest LNG supplier, with a combined 5 million tpy of 20-year offtake agreements signed with SEFE and EnBW. In addition to its existing long-term agreements, Venture Global to date has supplied Germany with almost 80 cargoes of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities, enough to power 8 million German homes for one year.

“Venture Global is thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Germany and SEFE and play a leading role in ensuring security of energy supply and affordability for not only Germany but the rest of the European gas market,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.