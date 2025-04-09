NextDecade and Aramco sign LNG SPA

NextDecade Corp. has executed a 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with a subsidiary of Aramco for offtake from Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility.

Under the terms of the SPA, the Aramco subsidiary will purchase 1.2 million tpy of LNG for 20 years on a free on board basis, at a price indexed to Henry Hub, subject to a positive final investment decision (FID) on Train 4.

“We are extremely pleased to have Aramco as a customer in Rio Grande LNG Train 4,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade Chairman and CEO. “The Rio Grande LNG Facility continues to attract outstanding LNG customers, which we believe is a testament to the quality of our project.”

Achieving a positive FID on Train 4 will be subject to, among other things, entering into appropriate commercial arrangements, and obtaining adequate financing to construct Train 4 and related infrastructure.