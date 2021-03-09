MAN Energy Solutions awarded contract by TERNA S.A.

Greek Construction Company, TERNA S.A., a 100% subsidiary of the GEK TERNA Group, has awarded MAN Energy Solutions the contract for the engineering of, and supplying services to, an LNG truck-loading infrastructure project.

The pilot station is part of the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) development programme for the Revithoussa LNG Cryogenic Facilities Terminal at the Gulf of Megara, west of Athens, Greece. The terminal has a storage capacity of 225 000 m3 and is a strategical milestone for Greece, providing security of energy supply, operational flexibility in the transmission system, and increased capability to meet peak gas-demand.

“We will deliver a state-of-the-art, fully-engineered, logistical infrastructure for managing the downstream supply of LNG via trucks to clients,” said Louise Andersson, Head of MAN Cryo, MAN Energy Solutions’ cryogenic division.

Thanassis Papaioannou, Head of Turbomachinery and Power Plants of MAN Energy Solutions in Greece, noted: “We are pleased to bring our cryogenic capabilities to DESFA by joining forces with TERNA, one of the leading construction companies in the country. The implementation of this project will create new growth opportunities in areas where there is no existing gas network.”

Carsten Dommermuth, Senior Manager Business Development at MAN Energy Solutions, referred to the importance of this kind of LNG hub: “With the availability of central storage facilities for liquefied methane, natural gas now becomes available – independent of pipelines – to support the decarbonisation of the power industry with the cleanest fossil fuel available to the market. Furthermore, this kind of project is also important in terms of future readiness for the use of clean, green hydrogen.”

MAN Energy Solutions acts as a global EPC partner covering the entire value chain for LNG-to-Power.