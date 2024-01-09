Höegh LNG and SPEC LNG extend partnership

For the past seven years, the FSRU Höegh Grace has delivered high-quality and reliable LNG storage and regasification services to the SPEC LNG Import Terminal in Cartagena, Colombia.

Höegh LNG has announced the extension and expansion of its services to SPEC LNG. As Colombia faces a significant shift in its power requirements and a decline in domestic gas supply, LNG is positioned to continue supporting electricity generation and offsetting the projected natural gas deficit for industrial/residential demand.

The agreement with SPEC enables continuity and increase of energy supply through at least 2031. Both companies remain committed to sustainable operations and reduced emissions over the coming years.

“The renewal of our longstanding co-operation with SPEC LNG demonstrates how valuable floating terminals can be, as reliable, sustainable and scalable infrastructure solutions. We are pleased to help Colombia secure access to international LNG markets and ensure the reliability of its energy system,” said CEO of Höegh LNG, Erik Nyheim.

"This positive news arrives at a crucial moment for Colombia. The extension of the FSRU services and the possibility of utilising the regasification capacity of SPEC LNG up to 533 million ft3/d will contribute to the long-term supply of natural gas and strengthen energy reliability in the country,” added Jose Maria Castro, Managing Director of SPEC LNG.