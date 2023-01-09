ORLEN Group enhances natural gas security with record LNG deliveries

As many as 58 LNG cargoes were received by the ORLEN Group at the President Lech Kaczynski Terminal in 2022, hitting a new record since the terminal started its commercial operation. The volume of LNG deliveries received in Swinoujscie totalled 4.4 million t, 57% more than last year. The increased LNG imports helped to ensure energy security for gas customers in Poland despite the challenging gas market landscape in Europe.

“The LNG shipments received at the President Lech Kaczynski terminal were Poland’s main source of natural gas supply in 2022, covering as much as one-third of the country’s demand. We successfully harnessed the ORLEN Group’s capabilities and the available regasification infrastructure to safely navigate the national economy through the biggest crisis in the European gas market. In 2023, we will further optimise our gas import portfolio, helped by new LNG carriers chartered by the ORLEN Group, two of which will enter service as soon as this year,” said Daniel Obajtek, President of the Management Board of PKN ORLEN.

PGNiG, an ORLEN Group company, took delivery of 58 LNG cargoes in Swinoujscie in 2022, 23 more than a year earlier, when 35 ships carrying a total of 2.8 million t of LNG arrived at the President Lech Kaczynski terminal. Most of the shipments in 2022 came from the US, with 18 shiploads from Qatar ranking second. The group also imported LNG from Nigeria (two cargoes), Trinidad and Tobago (one cargo) and Egypt (one cargo).

The rapid growth in LNG deliveries was a response to disruptions in the European gas market caused by Gazprom’s actions and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The group ramped up imports primarily from liquefaction terminals in the US, which increased deliveries to Poland by as many as 20 cargoes compared with 2021.

Stepping up LNG imports was possible as the annual regasification capacity of the Swinoujscie terminal was expanded by 1.2 billion m3, to 6.2 billion m3 in 2022. The ORLEN Group imported a total of 5.8 billion m3 of LNG via the Swinoujscie terminal in 2022, translating into a regasification capacity utilisation rate of approximately 94%. This is significantly higher than in 2021, when the utilisation rate of the terminal’s capacity of 5 billion m3 was 78%.

In 2022, the ORLEN Group received its first LNG cargoes at the LNG terminal in Klaipeda, Lithuania. Eight deliveries with a total volume of 500 000 t of LNG, equivalent to 0.7 billion m3 of regasified natural gas, were received during 2022. Most of the fuel was regasified and shipped to Poland via a new pipeline link between Lithuania and Poland, further strengthening the security of supply for domestic customers. The remaining gas was sold in the Baltic states.

The ORLEN Group plans to maintain the high efficiency of its LNG operations in 2023, adjusting the volumes of gas imported by sea to customer demand and current market situation. As in 2022, the largest source of LNG imports will be the US as the group performs under its two long-term contracts with US companies Cheniere and Venture Global, providing for a combined target volume of almost 3 million tpy of LNG. The contract with Cheniere entered into force back in 2019, but only this year will the volume of gas supplied under the contract reach the target level of 1.45 million tpy, which is equivalent to around 2 billion m3 of regasified natural gas. Deliveries under the contract with Venture Global will commence during 2023.

The ORLEN Group also has a contract with Klaipedos Nafta, the operator of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, under which PGNiG may receive six LNG cargoes at the Lithuanian gas terminal this year.