Toyo Engineering to construction LNG receiving terminal jetty in India

Toyo Engineering India Private Ltd, an Indian subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corp., has received an order from Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL) for a project to construct topside facilities for the third jetty for the LNG receiving terminal in Dahej, Gujarat. Toyo-India received the order for EPC as a single package, with completion scheduled for 2027.

This is the fifth order Toyo Engineering has received from PLL, and the companies have been able to build a strong relationship . Toyo-India will continue to strengthen its project execution capabilities for LNG-related facilities and contribute to the economic development of India, which has a large population and a huge middle class and will continue to grow in the future.

This project underscores Toyo-India's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions in the LNG sector and fortifying its relationship with key industry players like PLL.