Toyo Engineering to construction LNG receiving terminal jetty in India
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Toyo Engineering India Private Ltd, an Indian subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corp., has received an order from Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL) for a project to construct topside facilities for the third jetty for the LNG receiving terminal in Dahej, Gujarat. Toyo-India received the order for EPC as a single package, with completion scheduled for 2027.
This is the fifth order Toyo Engineering has received from PLL, and the companies have been able to build a strong relationship . Toyo-India will continue to strengthen its project execution capabilities for LNG-related facilities and contribute to the economic development of India, which has a large population and a huge middle class and will continue to grow in the future.
This project underscores Toyo-India's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions in the LNG sector and fortifying its relationship with key industry players like PLL.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/08112024/toyo-engineering-to-construction-lng-receiving-terminal-jetty-in-india/
You might also like
QatarEnergy inaugurates first four LNG vessel from shipbuilding programme
QatarEnergy has inaugurated four new conventional-size LNG vessels built in the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard and the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in the Republic of Korea as part of QatarEnergy’s fleet expansion programme.