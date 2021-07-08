PETRONAS and CNOOC sign LNG supply agreement

PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL), a subsidiary of PETRONAS, has secured a 10-year term deal to supply LNG to CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

This long-term supply agreement also includes supply from LNG Canada when the facility commences its operations by middle of the decade.

The deal is for 2.2 million tpy for a 10-year period, indexed to a combination of the Brent and Alberta Energy Company (AECO) indices. The term deal between PETRONAS and CNOOC is valued at approximately US$7 billion over 10 years.

“PETRONAS is proud to strengthen our decade long relationship with CNOOC through this term LNG supply. Importantly, it reflects the markets’ receptiveness and recognition of AECO indexed LNG into the world’s largest LNG market; as we seek to grow the use of LNG as a cleaner and cost-effective form of energy,” said PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi M. Ibrahim.

The AECO index, housed on the ICE NGX commodity exchange platform, is one of the most liquid spot and forward energy markets in North America. It is the leading price marker for natural gas in Canada similar to the US’ Henry Hub, which is the benchmark for natural gas prices used as an indexation to LNG prices. PETRONAS introduced the AECO index to its customers in May this year following the sale of a spot cargo from Bintulu, Malaysia, to a buyer in the Far East.

The agreement with CNOOC, China’s largest LNG importer, reflects PETRONAS’ commitment to ensure security of supply through an established transparent and stable price index such as AECO in the LNG market, while providing additional pricing options for its customers. Once ready for operations, the LNG Canada project paves the way for PETRONAS to supply low greenhouse gas (GHG) emission LNG to the key demand markets in Asia.

The deal also further strengthens the ongoing relationship established since 2006 and reflects PETRONAS’ commitment in supporting the endeavour of CNOOC and its associated companies to meet the fast-growing demand for cleaner energy and support China’s national aspiration of peak emissions and carbon neutrality.