Bechtel to conduct FEED for LNG-to-power project

Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) has awarded Bechtel a contract to provide Front End Engineering Design (FEED) services for a new 3200 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in the Bac Lieu province, approximately 175 miles (250 km) south of Ho Chi Minh City in Southern Vietnam.

The plant consists of four single shaft units of H class gas turbine technology and will form the energy backbone of the Mekong Delta region, earmarked as a focus area for major economic development.

“This power plant is a game changer for the Bac Lieu province,” said Scott Os-borne, Bechtel’s General Manager, Infrastructure, Asia Pacific. “We want to make a difference in supporting Mekong Delta and Vietnam by creating jobs and training, working with local businesses, and providing new opportunities for those in the region. We are proud to be a part of Vietnam’s future, contributing to its energy security, trade, and economy.”

Bac Lieu is planned to become a hub for industry in the coming years with modern factories and key infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools and hospitals being built to enable its communities to thrive.

“Bechtel is a premier engineering, procurement, construction and project man-agement company for large scale infrastructure projects like our 3200 MW power plant. Their appointment assures Delta and the country of Vietnam a first-class power plant that will be reliable for the next 25 years,” said Bobby Quintos, co-founder and Managing Director of Delta Offshore Energy.

“Bac Lieu is ready for development, and the authorities there have shown their willingness to adopt progressive technologies. We saw this when they chose to install the region’s first offshore wind farm. With our LNG-to-power project, it will shine as the gateway for change in the Mekong Delta,” said Ian Nguyen, co-founder and Managing Director of Delta Offshore Energy.

In parallel with the FEED services for the CCGT, DOE is conducting FEED for the offshore receiving terminal, negotiating the terms of the Power Purchase Agreement with Vietnam Electricity Authority and implementing site reparation works. Upon successful conclusion of the FEED, Bechtel and DOE look forward to a smooth transition into the EPC execution of the project.