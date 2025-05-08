ECOnnect Energy enables offshore gas import at Wilhelmshaven II

ECOnnect Energy has completed the installation and commissioning of its jettyless IQuay F-Class at the Wilhelmshaven II LNG terminal. Final preparations for first gas are set to begin soon, with the official commencement of gas send-out scheduled later.

The IQuay F-Class has successfully completed full functionality testing, including factory acceptance, site acceptance test (SAT), and pre-commissioning activities, with oversight from key industry partners and regulatory authorities. These tests validated the system’s integrity and operability ahead of the final commissioning phase, which includes a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer with a shuttle tanker and cooldown operations. Once completed, the terminal will be ready to begin gas transfer to shore – marking a major milestone in Germany’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its energy security through diversified LNG import capabilities.

Unlike conventional infrastructure requiring fixed jetties of up to 1.7 km, the IQuay system delivers full offshore functionality with minimal environmental impact – drastically reducing time, cost, and marine disturbance.

It also represents a significant step forward in the development of environmentally responsible energy infrastructure that is adaptable for future decarbonisation needs.

“This project proves that critical energy infrastructure can be both fast and flexible – without compromising the environment,” said Morten Christophersen, CEO and Co-Founder of ECOnnect Energy. “We’ve delivered a solution that meets today’s LNG needs and is already engineered for its next mission: enabling carbon dioxide export to support Germany’s green hydrogen economy.”

Installed offshore in the sensitive Jade Bay ecosystem, the IQuay F-Class enables direct natural gas transfer from the FSRU Excelerate Excelsior to shore – without the need for fixed marine jetties or invasive construction. This dramatically reduces seabed disruption and minimises impact on local marine life, setting a new standard for sustainable energy infrastructure.

The IQuay F-Class also enhances operational safety by reducing the need for conventional marine construction and onshore handling. By enabling direct offshore transfer of gas, the IQuay F-Class helps streamline logistics while minimising risk and complexity in port operations.

Developed in partnership with FSRU Wilhelmshaven GmbH (a joint venture between TES and ENGIE), and overseen by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), Wilhelmshaven II stands as a symbol of how public-private collaboration and smart engineering can deliver infrastructure that is both urgent and enduring.

As global energy systems transition, ECOnnect Energy’s flexible, jettyless approach offers an adaptable model for ports and nations seeking to meet immediate energy needs while preparing for a net-zero future.

“This project proves that energy infrastructure can be built smarter, faster and more sustainable and we’re only getting started. Global demand for these kinds of solutions is accelerating,” concluded Christophersen.