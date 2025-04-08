Cedar LNG provides project update

Cedar LNG has selected Ledcor Haisla Ltd Partnership (LHLP) to construct the pipeline scope of work for the Cedar LNG project.

Haisla Nation and Ledcor established a joint venture over 10 years ago to execute projects in the Kitimat region. LHLP has successfully executed several projects while providing employment, training, and development opportunities to Haisla members and the local community.

Planning for construction of the pipeline is underway including hiring, safety orientation, and site preparation, with construction anticipated to commence in 2Q25.

LHLP will be responsible for direct hiring to meet their labour needs, with preference being given to Haisla and other Indigenous members for jobs and sub-contracting opportunities, subject to availability and qualifications. As such, LHLP has been working closely with the Haisla Education & Employment team to identify available and qualified candidates for the planned scope of work.

Since Cedar LNG made a positive final investment decision (FID) in June 2024, the project has completed clearing of the marine terminal site and pipeline route, and advanced important work to optimise its designs, while ensuring the project minimises effects to the environment.

The marine terminal site construction is anticipated to commence in 2Q25. Overall peak construction is expected in 2026. The development of the innovative floating LNG facility is underway overseas with the project’s anticipated in-service date expected in late 2028.