Nikkiso sells turboexpander business line to Air Liquide

Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group, a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), has announced the sale of its Turboexpander Business Line to Air Liquide.

Located mainly in Santa Ana, California, the Turboexpander Business Line designs, manufactures, and sells Turboexpanders within the industrial gas industry, as well as the natural gas liquefaction industry.

Air Liquide has been the largest customer of the Nikkiso Group’s Turboexpander Business Line.

Nikkiso’s Cryogenic Service (NCS) unit will remain an authorised service company and will continue to provide Aftermarket Services, including repair and servicing of ACD designed and built Turboexpander machines, while Air Liquide will provide service activities to its plants and its third-party plants customers. This arrangement will guarantee all ACD service clients will continue to receive strong support going forward.

“We are confident the Turboexpander Business Line will continue to grow under Air Liquide’s management, and look forward to continuing to provide our services in favour of the entire ACD clientele with Air Liquide for a long time to come,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

The acquisition became effective on 1 January 2021.