GTT receives order from Jiangnan shipyard

GTT has announced that it has received, in 2Q22, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan for the tank design of three new LNG carriers.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 175 000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessel are scheduled for 3Q25 and 2Q26.