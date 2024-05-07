DET completes business structure for upcoming Wilhelmshaven 2 LNG terminal

The business structure for the future operation of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH's (DET) LNG terminal Wilhelmshaven 2, which is currently under construction, is complete.

Following the conclusion of the tendering process, the state-owned operating company was able to contractually entrust the Lithuanian company KN Energies with the tasks of technical operation and maintenance on 3 May 2024.

DET Managing Director, Dr Peter Röttgen, said: “We are pleased to have found an experienced service provider for operations and maintenance at our Wilhelmshaven 2 site, with whom we already have a good co-operation. This enables good synergies within our project for the security of supply in Germany and Europe.”

KN is already active in commercial management at the four DET sites in Brunsbüttel, Stade, and Wilhelmshaven 1 and 2. DET is responsible for the overall operational management. Meanwhile, work on the construction of the new jetty for the Wilhelmshaven 2 terminal is progressing at full speed. Commissioning is expected in 2H24.